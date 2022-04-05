Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) vs. Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) and Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Inuvo has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Z has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Inuvo and Z’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inuvo -12.70% -22.13% -17.08% Z N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inuvo and Z’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inuvo $59.83 million 1.01 -$7.60 million ($0.07) -7.19 Z $11.38 billion 2.92 $659.36 million N/A N/A

Z has higher revenue and earnings than Inuvo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Inuvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Inuvo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Inuvo and Z, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inuvo 0 0 0 0 N/A Z 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Z beats Inuvo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native. Its products and services include ValidClick, IntentKey and Digital Publishing. The ValidClick service is software for publishers that offer a pay-per-click solution where advertisements are targeted to consumers based on content and behaviors. The IntentKey service is a consumer intent recognition system designed to reach highly targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences with precision. The Digital Publishing service includes branded web properties with content developed, edited and published by Inuvo. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

Z Company Profile (Get Rating)

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium. It also provides the settlement finance related services. The company was founded on January 31, 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

