Inverse Finance Price Hits $312.71 on Major Exchanges (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be bought for $312.71 or 0.00680788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Inverse Finance has a market capitalization of $29.31 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Inverse Finance has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.57 or 0.00279913 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013692 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005145 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000735 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00024317 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Inverse Finance Coin Profile

INV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

