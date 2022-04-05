Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.60

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 51532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

