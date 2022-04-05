Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.71. Invesco High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

