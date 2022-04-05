Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 29,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 58,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

