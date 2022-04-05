Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.27

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.27 and last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 2090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

