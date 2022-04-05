IoTeX One Day Trading Volume Hits $42.89 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for $0.0957 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. IoTeX has a total market cap of $913.18 million and $42.89 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.00283877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00037443 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00107505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

