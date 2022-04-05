Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,454,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,176,000 after acquiring an additional 386,582 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,989,000 after buying an additional 292,859 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 139,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,738,000 after buying an additional 139,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,922,000 after buying an additional 134,807 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

In other news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.32. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.