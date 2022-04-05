iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $302.44 Million

Equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) will announce $302.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $299.63 million and the highest is $306.29 million. iRobot reported sales of $303.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.75.

Shares of IRBT opened at $65.33 on Tuesday. iRobot has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average of $71.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,025,000 after buying an additional 31,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iRobot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,248,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 897,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after buying an additional 31,657 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in iRobot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in iRobot by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 486,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 71,635 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

