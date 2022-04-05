IronNet (IRNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE IRNT opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40. IronNet has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $47.50.

IRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IronNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IronNet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

In other IronNet news, CEO William E. Welch sold 479,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $1,793,487.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William E. Welch sold 722,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,636,873.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,400,722 shares of company stock worth $5,260,319.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in IronNet in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in IronNet by 2,265.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in IronNet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

