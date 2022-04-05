Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 22,951 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.76% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,036,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after acquiring an additional 247,467 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 799,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,750,000 after purchasing an additional 219,924 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,669,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after purchasing an additional 194,891 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,023,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCP opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.