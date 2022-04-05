Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,033,000 after buying an additional 638,682 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,196.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 411,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,423,000 after purchasing an additional 399,299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $230.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $207.00 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

