Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 88,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $901,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $283.21 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $244.16 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

