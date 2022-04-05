Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 857 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 3.0% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,851 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,815,000.
IJS opened at $102.97 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.15.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
