Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 9,962 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average is $77.76. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

