iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 98,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.42. 179,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,333,892. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

