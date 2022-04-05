iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Increased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,243,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Gold Trust worth $43,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $15,835,000. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 726,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 54,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 404,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.75. 326,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,665,596. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

