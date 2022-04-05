iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

