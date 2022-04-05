iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,121,000.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $37.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19.

