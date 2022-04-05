iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Boosted by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,195,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,983,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,524,000 after acquiring an additional 80,769 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $269.52 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $247.69 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.94.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

