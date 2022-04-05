iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Boosted by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 363.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $77.80. 8,824,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096,708. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.76.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.