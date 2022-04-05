iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $126.06 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $116.25 and a twelve month high of $144.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

