iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,365,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4,663.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 660,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after buying an additional 646,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after buying an additional 36,944 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 299,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,860,000 after buying an additional 36,703 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF alerts:

Shares of IYC traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.90. 52,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,853. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.01. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12-month low of $67.37 and a 12-month high of $87.51.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.