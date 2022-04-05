Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 29,380 shares.The stock last traded at $3.42 and had previously closed at $3.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.18.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $441.36 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Equities analysts predict that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.1646 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio is 11.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.