Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 29,380 shares.The stock last traded at $3.42 and had previously closed at $3.45.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.18.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.1646 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio is 11.70%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
About Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)
ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
