J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 113.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,254,000 after purchasing an additional 693,503 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,494,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,762,000 after purchasing an additional 243,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,069.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,202,000 after purchasing an additional 221,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,651,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.44.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $177.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.11 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

