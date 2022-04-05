Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) vs. AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF – Get Rating) and AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jacada and AudioEye, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jacada 0 0 0 0 N/A AudioEye 0 1 2 0 2.67

AudioEye has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 173.70%. Given AudioEye’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AudioEye is more favorable than Jacada.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jacada and AudioEye’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jacada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AudioEye $24.50 million 3.18 -$14.21 million ($1.29) -5.29

Jacada has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AudioEye.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of AudioEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of AudioEye shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Jacada has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AudioEye has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jacada and AudioEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jacada N/A N/A N/A AudioEye -57.96% -67.45% -44.85%

Summary

AudioEye beats Jacada on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jacada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacada Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the development, marketing and supporting of customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions for the customer service and support markets. It provides a digital customer experience solution, which is a digital interaction platform to bridge the voice and digital disconnect and create cross channel interactions for customers. The company was founded by Gideon Hollander in December 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

AudioEye Company Profile (Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc. engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device. The company was founded by Nathaniel T. Bradley, Sean D. Bradley, David J. Ide, and James G. Crawford on May 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

