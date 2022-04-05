Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,716 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

GSY opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.77 and a 12-month high of $50.53.

