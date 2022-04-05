Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.87 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after acquiring an additional 388,896 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY stock opened at $83.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.21 and a 200-day moving average of $85.18. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $86.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.