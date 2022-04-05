Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.28 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

