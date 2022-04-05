Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 132,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 44,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50.

