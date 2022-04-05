Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 21,916 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,821 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 21,916 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,604 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,177 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth about $311,000.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.93) to €65.00 ($71.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.52.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

