Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 27,249 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,249 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average of $54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.