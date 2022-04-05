Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

VWDRY opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 102.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0117 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Get Rating)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.