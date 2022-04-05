Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Siltronic in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hesse now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $11.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siltronic’s FY2023 earnings at $12.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Siltronic from €145.00 ($159.34) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Siltronic from €120.00 ($131.87) to €96.00 ($105.49) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Siltronic from €135.00 ($148.35) to €115.00 ($126.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS:SSLLF opened at $104.99 on Monday. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.96.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $430.71 million for the quarter.

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

