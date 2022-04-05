Jeffrey Dossett Sells 1,000 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $64,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 706 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $42,840.08.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 7,602 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $517,392.12.

On Friday, February 11th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00.

PI stock opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 2.37. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.59.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Impinj by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

