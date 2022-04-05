JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JELD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

NYSE JELD opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.34.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 140,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.88 per share, with a total value of $2,929,255.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,024 shares of company stock worth $33,071,349. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,638,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth about $22,937,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after acquiring an additional 848,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth about $20,209,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

