Joel Riddle Purchases 121,187 Shares of Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN) Stock

Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN – Get Rating) insider Joel Riddle bought 121,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$32,841.68 ($24,692.99).
Joel Riddle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 11th, Joel Riddle purchased 55,700 shares of Tamboran Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$18,102.50 ($13,610.90).
The company has a current ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Tamboran Resources Limited, a natural gas company, focuses on developing early-stage, unconventional gas resources. It holds interests in three exploration permits and one application, all of which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin in the Northern Territory in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Manly, Australia.
