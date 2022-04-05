John Edward Caldwell Sells 10,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.82. 3,816,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,135,664. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.04.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

