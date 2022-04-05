John Edward Caldwell Sells 10,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.82. 3,816,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,135,664. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.79.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.
AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.04.
About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
