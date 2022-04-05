John J. Fry Sells 524 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) General Counsel John J. Fry sold 524 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $15,609.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ QTRX traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.45. 13,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,575. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.49. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $69.22.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 52.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QTRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,615,000 after acquiring an additional 85,382 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.