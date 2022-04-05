John Mcclain Holmes III Sells 18,235 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 18,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $881,297.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 4th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $482,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 3,322 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $163,708.16.

On Monday, March 28th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 12,619 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $609,623.89.

NYSE:AIR traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,313. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AAR by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 330,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 144,706 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIR shares. Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

