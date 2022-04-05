John Mcclain Holmes III Sells 18,235 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 18,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $881,297.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $482,200.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 3,322 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $163,708.16.
- On Monday, March 28th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 12,619 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $609,623.89.
NYSE:AIR traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,313. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AAR by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 330,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 144,706 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIR shares. Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.
About AAR (Get Rating)
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AAR (AIR)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.