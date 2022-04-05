Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.7% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,824,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $176.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $463.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.83. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $180.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

