Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Down 3.9%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.66 and last traded at $35.66. 843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 266,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.12.

Several brokerages have commented on JYNT. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Joint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $506.80 million, a PE ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Holt purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton purchased 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,146,000 after purchasing an additional 64,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Joint by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Joint by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 345,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Joint by 13.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Joint by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

