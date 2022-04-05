JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €245.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) received a €245.00 ($269.23) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($258.24) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €208.00 ($228.57) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($247.25) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($254.95) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €232.00 ($254.95) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €221.47 ($243.37).

Shares of MTX stock traded down €0.20 ($0.22) on Tuesday, hitting €207.80 ($228.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €201.32 and its 200-day moving average is €192.42. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($247.14). The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion and a PE ratio of 50.81.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

