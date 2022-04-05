JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€62.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($85.71) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($71.76) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($86.81) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €67.24 ($73.89).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP stock opened at €51.34 ($56.42) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €56.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €57.93. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($62.90) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($76.01).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.