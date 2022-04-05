JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target to $154.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.11.

LSI opened at $141.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.53. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $87.06 and a 12-month high of $154.45.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Life Storage will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 126.58%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,358,000 after buying an additional 785,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Life Storage by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,368,000 after purchasing an additional 400,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Life Storage by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,684,000 after purchasing an additional 225,196 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Life Storage by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,253,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,230,000 after purchasing an additional 118,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,366,000 after purchasing an additional 51,101 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

