JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $335.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TSLA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $942.74.

TSLA opened at $1,145.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 233.77, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $905.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $960.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,921 shares of company stock worth $62,411,803 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 104.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $7,918,804,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Tesla by 38,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,447,578,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

