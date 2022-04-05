JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,136,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

NYSE JPM opened at $135.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.