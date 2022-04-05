JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.78.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.17. 121,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,630,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

