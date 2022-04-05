JulSwap (JULD) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

JulSwap (JULD) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. JulSwap has a market cap of $10.39 million and $1.14 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00049272 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,497.51 or 0.07519357 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,507.31 or 0.99987003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00048107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,802 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

