Just Group (LON:JUST) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 125 ($1.64) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 106 ($1.39).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 113 ($1.48) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on shares of Just Group in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 128.25 ($1.68).

Shares of JUST opened at GBX 93.45 ($1.23) on Monday. Just Group has a 1-year low of GBX 70.85 ($0.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £970.60 million and a PE ratio of -28.06. The company has a current ratio of 21.26, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Andy Parsons sold 157,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.17), for a total value of £140,093.12 ($183,728.68).

Just Group Company Profile

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

